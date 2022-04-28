Firefighter’s wake set for Thursday, funeral Friday

Wake services for firefighter Timothy Klein will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at McManus Funeral Home, 4601 Ave. N.

The funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Francis DeSales in Queens.

Firefighter Timothy Klein. Photo courtesy of FDNY

Klein died battling a blaze in a Canarsie home April 24. He is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

FDNY personnel saluted Klein during his transfer to the funeral home on Monday, and firefighters draped purple and black bunting on the front of Engine 257-Ladder 170, where Klein worked.

“Timmy was an officer’s dream,” said FDNY Capt. Mark Schweighardt during the bunting ceremony. “He was the guy you looked to and all the men and women in this house looked to.”

FDNY personnel held a bunting ceremony for firefighter Timothy Klein, who died April 24.

Photo courtesy of FDNY