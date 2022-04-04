Fontbonne fundraiser helps kids with autism

Fontbonne Hall Academy held an Easter breakfast April 3 to raise money to help children with autism.

The Shore Road school’s Autism/ADHD Awareness Club organized the event, which included games, an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Proceeds will go to the Autism Society of America.

Kids enjoy the Easter breakfast at Fontbonne. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Autism is something that people struggle with, so we thought as a community, school and family we would all get together to celebrate Easter with kids from around the neighborhood,” said club member Jacqueline Ghorra. “We are happy to support the cause.”

“The breakfast helped our students raise money for autism research, and it provided a wonderful time for the young girls and boys in our community,” said Principal Mary Jo Spicijaric. “I am really proud of our students for always reaching out to members of our community that need our help and our support.”

