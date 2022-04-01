Life’s a beach at St. Patrick’s Parade

Gerritsen Beach held its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in three years on March 26.

The march began on Whitney Avenue and continued along Gerritsen Avenue to Seba Playground.

The parade included pipe bands, marching bands, the O’Malley Irish Dance Academy, members of the 61st Precinct and FDNY Ladder 343 and elected officials. Brooklyn Cyclones mascot Sandy the Seagull also appeared.

Joan Parisi, president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Kings County-Division 1, and Michael Gaffney, AOH Kings County financial secretary, were grand marshals and “Hibernians of the Year.”

“Many thanks to [organizer] Jim Donovan for his ongoing commitment to the Gerritsen Beach community and thank you 61st Pct. for ensuring everyone’s safety during the parade,” said Assemblymember Jaime Williams. “And a big shout out to CERT led by Doreen Garson and all their members that participated.”