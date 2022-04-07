Musician Donal Nolan dies at 58

Donal Nolan, a local musician who co-founded the Brooklyn Bards, died April 5 at age 58.

Nolan grew up in Bay Ridge and attended St. Patrick’s School and Fort Hamilton H.S.

He worked in the Financial District for many years before turning to music full time. He performed in local bars and at weddings and funerals.

“We are all in shock and will miss this great man with the giant voice and heart of gold dearly,” his band said.

Nolan is survived by his mother Mary, brother John, sisters Maureen and Carol and nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held April 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home, 9620 Third Ave.