On the Avenue: Avenue-inspired student artwork wins Adelphi top contest prize!

It’s a masterpiece!

Students and staff at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn recently learned that the academy’s art journal, aptly titled The Adelphian, had been selected as a first prize winner in the American Scholastic Press Association’s Annual Magazine Contest for 2021. Both the Winter 2021 and Summer 2021 editions — featuring artwork as well as photography and creative writing from some of Adelphi’s most talented students and staff — were submitted to the contest this past October and impressed a panel of judges enough to receive top prize in their category.

Interestingly, each of the prize-winning editions featured submissions inspired by events taking place “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge, school officials said. The Winter 2021 edition included a spread of paintings by Adelphian artists that adorned the windows of local businesses as part of the Bay Ridge Community Council’s Annual Halloween Art Window Painting Contest. The Summer 2021 edition included some of Adelphi’s submissions to the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID’s National Photography Month Photo Contest, of which Class of 2022 member Isabelle Zak was declared the winner.

“Twice each year, Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn is proud to feature the work of its many talented creative writers, photographers and artists within the pages of The Adelphian,” said Head of School Iphigenia Romanos. “We are so pleased to learn that their work has been recognized and appreciated by the ASPA, and we look forward to submitting our latest editions for consideration in next year’s contest.”

* * *

Speaking of art, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID is actively recruiting local artists to take part in the upcoming #FunOn5th Festival, taking place “on the avenue” on June 5.

“We are very excited to be partnering with NYC Ferry, who will sponsor 10 selected artists for our #FunOn5th Festival on June 5,” BID officials said in a statement. “Those chosen will have their fee waived [refunded] and will receive an onboard spotlight and promotion of the winning pieces on the NYC Ferry social media accounts and blog.”

Interested artists should contact the BID at (718) 238-8181 or via email at info@bayridgebid.com for more information. To apply online, visit bayridgebid.com/festival.

BID officials advise that ferry- or waterfront-inspired artwork may increase one’s chances of winning one of these 10 coveted sponsorships. Good luck, everyone!

* * *

Let’s get down to business!

The Staten Island Small Business Development Center is offering free one-on-one consultations for startup and existing business owners on the first Tuesday of every month, beginning Tuesday, May 3, right here “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge.

Hosted by Councilmember Justin Brannan and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes at their respective offices, expert business advisers will be available by appointment to discuss topics like business plan writing, market research, financial projections, cost analysis, choosing a legal entity, disaster recovery, MWBE certification, procurement opportunities and more.

To make an appointment at Brannan’s office (8203 Third Ave.) or Gounardes’ office (8018 Fifth Ave.), visit www.sisbdc.org/brooklynoutreach. Please note that the offices are offering these services on alternating dates.

* * *

Forward march!

As plans are being finalized for the upcoming Norwegian Constitution Day Parade on May 15 and the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade on May 30, it’s nice to know that another famed parade will be returning from hiatus and actually making its debut “on the avenue” this summer.

While the aforementioned marches step off on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, the committee for the 115th Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade recently announced plans to move this year’s march from Carroll Gardens to Sunset Park, specifically to Fifth Avenue from 60th Street to 44th Street.

Patriotic pals enjoy a past Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media file photo

The parade will take place on Sunday, July 3. Before the pandemic, it was held for three years along Court Street in Carroll Gardens. It was originally held on Prospect Park West in Park Slope, then moved to Bay Ridge for 13 years and to Dyker Heights for a couple of years.

The parade committee will host a kickoff party and rally at St. Agatha Council, Seventh Avenue and 49th Street, on Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. For tickets and additional information, contact Sean at 917-751-2073 or Danny at 718-238-2890. The event is open to the public. Hope to see you there!