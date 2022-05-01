On the Avenue: Bay Ridge going ‘green’ on May 7 for Greenmarket

Bay Ridge is going green once again! The Bay Ridge Greenmarket will return to its usual location “on the avenue,” in the parking lot of Walgreens at 95th Street and Third Avenue, on Saturday, May 7.

Sponsored by Councilmember Justin Brannan and GrowNYC, the greenmarket serves as a chance to support local farmers who set up tables to sell locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, cheese, bread, flowers and more.

The Greenmarket will be open every Saturday from May 7 through Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating farmers include American Pride Seafood, Fledging Crow Vegetables, Goodale Farms Vegetables, Jersey Farm Produce, Toigo Orchards II and Walnut Ridge Farm.

Later in May, the Bensonhurst Greenmarket is set to open on Sunday, May 29, also “on the avenue” in Milestone Park (81st Street and 18th Avenue). It will remain open every Sunday through Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gratulerer med dagen!

The Norwegian-American 17th of May Parade Committee held its annual fundraiser at the Salty Dog Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave., on April 24. The event included door prizes, 50/50 raffles, food, and a performance by Swedish Meatballs with Ellen Lindstrom.

Pictured at the Norwegian-American 17th of May Parade fundraiser are special performer Ellen Lindstrom, Arlene Rutuelo, John Quaglione and friend (left to right). Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Parade Committee Chair Arlene Rutuelo thanked the restaurant for helping the committee raise funds for the parade.

“I am happy to report that we raised more money this year than in previous years,” Rutuelo said. “Spectators from all around the tri-state area and around the USA and Norway return to Bay Ridge to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day. We are glad to help our local businesses and restaurants to flourish.”

The parade, a tradition since 1952, will take place May 15. Participants march along Third Avenue from 80th Street to Bay Ridge Avenue, then up to Fifth Avenue and over to the reviewing stand in Leif Ericson Park.

Next up “on the avenue” is another special fundraiser May 1 at Salty Dog to benefit the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade. parade. Beginning at 1 p.m., the event will feature live entertainment, food and raffles throughout the day. Don’t miss your chance to support this great tradition, which pays tribute to all of this country’s military veterans and heroes.

It’s time to say goodbye … to documents and electronic items you no longer need!

A document shredding and electronic waste recycling event sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan is scheduled to take place “on the avenue” on Saturday, May 14. Those looking to shred documents or recycle old electronics can drive up or walk in to the event, taking place inside the St. Anselm Church parking lot, 82nd Street and Fourth Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

The two elected officials will also be hosting a mammogram bus “on the avenue” in partnership with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation on Friday, May 20 at 8018 Fifth Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Women ages 40-79 who currently live in New York City and who haven’t received a mammogram in the past 12 months are eligible to schedule a no-cost mammogram through this special service. No co-pays are required, and deductibles are waived at this event, organizers advise.