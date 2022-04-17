On the Avenue: Memorial Day Parade plans taking shape!

It’s definitely parade season in Bay Ridge!

As plans for the annual Norwegian Constitution Day Parade — set to step off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 — are being finalized, members of the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade Committee are hard at work to ensure that this year’s patriotic march along Third Avenue is the biggest and best yet.

Parade Committee Chairman Ray Aalbue and President Connie Ranocchia spoke about plans for the upcoming 155th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade at the April 12 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge. The meeting took place “on the avenue” at Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave.

Aalbue announced that all veterans, bands, civic and corporate groups, schools, church groups and motorcycle clubs are invited to participate in the parade, which steps off on Third Avenue at 11 a.m. on May 30, 2022. This year’s special guests are the Veteran Corps of Artillery and Hope for the Warriors. The parade ends with a special memorial ceremony inside John Paul Jones Park.

Aalbue also mentioned that a very special fundraiser will be held on May 1 at Salty Dog Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave., to benefit the parade. Beginning at 1 p.m., the event will feature live entertainment, food and raffles throughout the day. The band lineup is as follows:

• 1 p.m., Sha-Doobie (Rolling Stones tribute)

• 2 p.m., Rock Farm

• 3 p.m., Whippoorwill

• 4 p.m., Special Guest Performance: Disco Queen Carol Douglas — “Doctor’s Orders,” “Midnight Love Affair”

• 4 p.m., Canny Brothers Band

• 5 p.m., Cat Nip

• 6:30 p.m., Head and South

At the meeting, Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club President Thomas Aellis and his fellow Kiwanians raised more than $1,000 to benefit the parade right on the spot.

“Members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge proudly support our active military members and our great veterans,” Aellis said. “Several of our Club members are veterans themselves, and the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade has always served as the perfect opportunity to honor them along with all of America’s brave warriors who gave their lives to defend our freedom.”

To be a part of this year’s parade, call (631) 946-6249. Here’s hoping we see tons of red, white and blue May 30 “on the avenue!”

* * *

What’s better than enjoying one free meal “on the avenue?” How about 1,000?

The first-ever Bay Ridge Community Iftar — the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan — held at Leif Ericson Park, Fifth Avenue and 67th Street, on April 8 drew more than 1,000 Muslims and their neighbors for an evening of prayer, dinner and conversation.

Attendees enjoyed a prayer led by Imam Dr. Mohamed Elbar of the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge, followed by the breaking of fast.

Muslims from Bay Ridge and nearby areas attended a massive Iftar at Leif Ericson Park courtesy of local elected officials and members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID. Photo courtesy of state Sen. Andrew Gounardes

The event, organized by members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID and other local organizations, with support from Councilmember Justin Brannan and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, was deemed a tremendous success.

“We are honored to share in the spirit of giving with our friends and neighbors throughout the Ramadan season,” BID officials said.

Ramadan continues through May 1.