On the Avenue: Summer Strolls return July 8 to Third Avenue!

It’s never too early to start making summer plans! Yes, spring has quite literally just sprung, but members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association are excited to announce plans for the 2022 edition of the Summer Stroll on 3rd!

Operating under the aegis of the New York City’s “Open Streets” initiative, the Summer Stroll on 3rd closes portions of Third Avenue to vehicular traffic on four nights every summer so that pedestrians can enjoy outdoor dining and live music while strolling along the bustling thoroughfare. This year’s dates are July 8 (68th Street to 83rd Street); July 22 (83rd Street to Marine Avenue); Aug. 5 (68th Street to 83rd Street); and Aug. 19 (83rd Street to Marine Avenue).

“We’re so glad to have the Summer Stroll on 3rd program back in full force this summer,” Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira said. “We’re looking forward to continuing a great tradition, welcoming thousands of our neighbors and guests for four special evenings of outdoor dining, live music and shopping along our great avenue.”

* * *

Summer plans are being made on neighboring Fifth Avenue as well. Members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID are equally excited to announce their upcoming slate of summertime events, beginning with the return of the Fifth Avenue Festival organized by longtime Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero on June 5.

“We’re getting ready for what promises to be an incredible day filled with food, live music, rides and games for kids and so much more,” said BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno. “We’re also excited to be inclusive to more artists and crafters with an opportunity to participate at a very low introductory level with the potential to win one of 10 sponsorships from the NYC Ferry.

“The NYC Ferry will sponsor 10 artists. The sponsorship will include the festival entrance fee, feature on their work onboard the ferry, and promotion of the winning pieces on NYC Ferry social media. Visit our website for more details or to register as an artist or vendor. “

Interested artists should contact the BID at (718) 238-8181 or via email at info@bayridgebid.com.

The festival will actually be the first of several events that will keep visitors gathering “on the avenue” throughout the summer and into the fall. The BID recently announced plans for its 2022 Fun on Fifth program, which takes place on select Friday evenings in July, August, September and October. This year’s dates are July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 28. Stay tuned for details!

* * *

Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero (left) greets members of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee at the start of the parade. Eagle Urban Media photos

“Oh, what a day! Irish eyes are smiling for more than a mile out here today. It’s really something to see!”

That was Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero’s reaction when we caught up with him “on the avenue” at Sunday’s Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Indeed, Third Avenue was packed with spectators cheering on hundreds of marchers from Marine Avenue to 68th Street as the grand Bay Ridge tradition made its triumphant return.

Irish step dancers and marching bands performed at the Reviewing Grandstand outside Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., where the day’s largest crowds were gathered.

Young students from the Buckley School of Irish Dance marched along Third Avenue in colorful costumes.

Cafiero said he is thrilled that the parade drew such a positive response.

“Parade season is back!” he said. “If this is a sign of what’s to come, I predict that each of our upcoming parades will be bigger and better than they were before the pandemic. Bay Ridge is resilient, and people are ready to show their community spirit again.”

Next up is the Norwegian Day 17th of May Parade, scheduled for Sunday, May 15, and the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, set for Monday, May 30. Stay tuned for details on both events as they draw near.