Our Lady of Grace Church held its annual Easter fair April 2.

The event included food, a craft sale, a 50/50 raffle and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Members of Scout Troop 376 cooked food that was donated by Romeo Meats and A&S Fine Foods.

“It was a great success,” said coordinator Mary Ann De Luca. “We haven’t had one since COVID so we had a big turnout. I think the people just wanted to come out because of that. A lot of churches haven’t come back with fairs yet.”