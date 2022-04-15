Police Beat: Cops arrest four in Bay Ridge attack; Man stabbed four times in Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

OFF THE STREET

Cops arrested four men who allegedly beat and robbed a 27-year-old man in his car on Gatling Place and 92nd Street at around 6 a.m. on April 10. Cops found the suspects in another car with the victim’s cell phone and ring. One of the suspects had a gun.

PARK AND WRECK

A crook stole a car on 13th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway at 8:30 p.m. on April 10. The owner and his friend later found it damaged in a rest area on the Belt Parkway.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a double-parked car on Fourth Avenue and 95th Street at around 10:40 p.m. on April 10. Cops said the owner left the key in the ignition.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GUT-WRENCHING

A 46-year-old man was stabbed four times in the abdomen by a man who asked for money on Bath Avenue and Bay 29th Street at 3 p.m. on April 4.

BAD TIMING

A thief asked a 28-year-old man for the time and then punched him in the face on New Utrecht Avenue and 67th Street at 4:15 a.m. on April 4. The attacker stole the victim’s phone.

FOOD FIGHT

A 12-year-old boy was attacked in Burger King on 86th Street and Bay 29th Street at 5 p.m. on April 8. The attacker stole his bookbag and electronics.