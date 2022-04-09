Police commissioner tours Fort Hamilton

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban recently visited the Fort Hamilton Army Base to get a first-hand look at the facility. They met with Army Garrison Commander Col. Craig Martin, Deputy Commander Charles Walker and Director of the Emergency Services Michael Canter to discuss the base’s ongoing operations and long-standing partnership with the NYPD.

The Directorate of Emergency Services oversees the post’s police officers in addition to a fire protection office and the visitor control center.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell with Michael Canter, Fort Hamilton’s director of emergency services. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

Commissioner Sewell also visited three memorials to police officers who died while serving in the Army.

Commissioner Sewell visits the McNaughton memorial.

***

During the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the parade committee graciously extended an invitation to the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade Committee to march to promote their 155th parade and memorial service at John Paul Jones Park by carrying a banner highlighting the May 30 date.

Fort Hamilton H.S. JROTC cadets carry the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade banner.

The traditional Memorial Day parade route is along Third Avenue up to Marine Avenue, then along Fourth Avenue to 101st Street. Junior ROTC cadets from Fort Hamilton H.S. help display the patriotic group’s banner.

***

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso came to Bensonhurst March 25 for a meet-and-greet session coordinated by Sonia Valentin, president of the 62nd Precinct Council. The event was held in the senior center room of the Il Centro FIAO building at 8711 18th Ave.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso celebrates Women’s History Month.

Valentin introduced Reynoso to 62nd Precinct Commander Capt. Tao Chen and the gathering. Also present was Jack Spatola, president of the Federation of Italian American Organizations.

Later in the evening, we were back with Reynoso at Borough Hall, where he held a celebration of Women’s History Month which included entertainment by three female comedians.