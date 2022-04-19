Restaurant owner says farewell after 20 years

The longtime owner of the Royal Restaurant has said goodbye to his loyal customers.

George Denaxas ran the popular dining spot at 7609 Fifth Ave. for 20 years. The new owner has renamed it Mike’s Royal Diner.

“Your patronage has helped our business grow and thrive,” Denaxas said. “It has been a great pleasure to be part of and serve our community. Mike’s Royal Diner will continue to provide you with quality service that goes beyond your expectations.”

Louis Peters, who works at AMP Insurance on the next block, said he’s been ordering from the Royal for 20 years.

“I’ve known [Denaxas] for many years,” Peters said. “He is extremely diligent, kind and hardworking. The service is outstanding.”