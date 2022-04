Cops identified the man who allegedly shot a 23-year-old man near the 68th Precinct stationhouse April 4.

Jose Ochoa, 27, shot the victim in the buttocks outside the 7-Eleven on Third Avenue and 65th Street just after 2 p.m., cops said.

Ochoa was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing and possession of a forged instrument.

The victim is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.