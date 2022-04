A man stabbed a 70-year-old woman in Sunset Park March 30.

Cops said he stabbed her in the back while she was walking on Eighth Avenue and 53rd Street just after 1 p.m.

The woman was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The 72nd Precinct said there’s a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone with information about the crime. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips.