Worshippers renew Good Friday tradition

Hundreds of Christians marched from Bensonhurst to Dyker Heights during the traditional Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday, April 15.

Worshippers carrying crosses walked “in the footsteps of Jesus Christ” on their trek from St. Dominic’s Church on 20th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway to the Basilica of Regina Pacis on 12th Avenue and 65th Street.

Eagle Urban Media photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The march began at sunset and included a 10-block stretch of 18th Avenue.

“After two years of not happening, it was just a wonderful experience,” said Msgr. David Cassato, pastor of St. Athanasius Church. “We are all getting back and it’s great to see people practicing and making a public statement about their faith.”

Earlier in the day, another large group marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan.

“The Way of the Cross over the Brooklyn Bridge this Good Friday was a spiritual exercise, a mini-pilgrimage, where we remember the path that Jesus walked when He was in Jerusalem,” said Bishop Robert Brennan. “Today nearly 1,000 people walked to imitate and recreate the steps of Jesus in those final hours.”