Xaverian’s Baker blanks the Bonnies 

After starting the season with two shutout wins, Fontbonne lost 5-3 to Moore Catholic in Staten Island and then visited Xaverian. Right from the start, Xaverian’s Kelly Baker made a strong statement for the Clippers by striking out the first two Bonnie hitters.

The Clippers made an early statement at the plate as well, as Alex Bruno and Olivia Scarpaci hit back-to-back doubles to start the scoring. Baker followed with an RBI single to give the Clippers a 2-0 first-inning lead. In the second, Bonnie catcher Bella Wren singled, but Baker struck out the next three batters.

In the bottom of the second, Xaverian’s Kat Giapoutzis reached on an error and eventually scored on Emerson Hannon’s RBI double to increase the Clippers’ lead to 3-0. Melanie Synder doubled and Aylessa Dalo singled to lead off the third, and both came around to score for a 5-0 Xaverian lead.