Annual Viking Fest returns to full form

The Scandinavian East Coast Museum (SECM) hosted its annual Viking Fest in Owl’s Head Park on Saturday, May 14, a day before the neighborhood’s Norwegian Day Parade.

Last year, the event was delayed until June and could only feature performers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, organizers were able to add food, games, rides and re-enactors to the fun.

“The most telling info I received was when a friend reached out to see if the Viking Fest would be back,” said SECM President Victoria Hofmo of this year’s fest. “She added that she has her daughter’s birthday party the day of the event because we provide so many fun things for them to enjoy. Best of all, the community came back and we could share our Scandinavian history and culture with them.”

Re-enactors and visitors enjoyed the full-fledged return of Viking Fest. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The day included Scandinavian food provided by Sporting Club Gjoa. Norwegian Baked, which has its factory at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, had its flatbread at the event as well as blue and yellow cookies to support Ukraine.

The Society for Creative Anachronism Ostgardr was also back at the event.

“They reenacted a Medieval trial that had actually taken place,” Hofmo said. “The audience was able to ask questions and decide an appropriate punishment by majority. Then we were told the true punishment that had been determined. Both past and present were pretty much in sync. This was a big hit with the kids and adults alike.”

Despite the rain, there were several performances, including by Ellen Lindstrom on accordion and Clann Eireann Pipers.

The Rosemaling Society was also available to talk about this traditional Norwegian craft.