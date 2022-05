A private sanitation truck hit and killed a bicyclist in Borough Park May 5.

Eric Salitsky, 35, was riding his bike on Ninth Avenue near New Utrecht Avenue at 8:22 a.m. when he was hit by a 62-year-old man in a 2008 Volvo truck, cops said.

Salitsky suffered head and body trauma and died at Maimonides Medical Center.

Cops said the driver left the scene unaware that he had hit Salitsky. They found him shortly after the collision and gave him summonses.

The investigation is ongoing.