In one of Fontbonne’s tightest-ever playoff games, the varsity Bonnies beat the McClancy Crusaders 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

In the first inning, junior shortstop Hailey Ballard singled off Taylor Roth, advanced to third base and scored on a passed ball.

Fontbonne’s Nicole Petrillo pitched her best game of the season, striking out 16 batters.

The Bonnies now move ahead to meet their tough Queens rivals, the Molloy Stanners.