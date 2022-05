The Kings County Conservative Party gave its Ronald Reagan Americanism Award to Msgr. David Cassato at a luncheon in the Bay Ridge Manor May 22.

Cassato is the pastor of St. Athanasius Church and deputy chief chaplain of the NYPD.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee for governor, was the keynote speaker. Zeldin will face Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson in the June primary.