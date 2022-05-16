Correction officer jumps to death from Verrazzano

A correction officer died after he jumped off the Verrazzano Bridge May 13.

Cops said Edward Roman, 38, was found in the water at 6:36 a.m. and pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Hospital.

Roman was assigned to the North Infirmary Command and had 11 years on the job.

“Correction Officer Roman was well liked and respected by his fellow officers,” said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. “He had his whole life and career ahead of him. This tragedy is also a solemn reminder of the enormous stress correction officers face on a daily basis. The worsening conditions in our jails doesn’t just affect the inmates. Our officers go to work every day not knowing if they will return home the same way they left.”

Boscio called on the newly formed Rikers Task Force to address the psychological toll of the job and provide officers with more access to counseling and other support services.