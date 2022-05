Firefighters spent part of Mother’s Day battling a blaze in Sunset Park.

The fire started at around 2:45 p.m. in a fourth-floor apartment on Fourth Avenue and 59th Street.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters put out the fire by 3:34 p.m. There were no injuries.

Though the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, FDNY found e-bikes at the scene. Lithium ion batteries from electric scooters and bikes started a fire on Seventh Avenue and 54th Street on May 2.