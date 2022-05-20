First responders, essential workers to get spotlight at Memorial Day Parade

After two years of motorcades, Brooklyn’s 155th Memorial Day Parade will step off from Third Avenue and 78th Street at 11 a.m. on May 30.

The parade – one of the oldest in the country – is sponsored by the United Military Veterans of Kings County.

James Hendon, commissioner of the NYC Dept. of Veterans’ Services, is the grand marshal and Donald LaSala is the deputy grand marshal. First responders and essential workers are the honorary marshals.

The line of march includes 10 bands, seven floats, Marines from Fleet Week, U.S. Army recruiters, antique military vehicles and vintage cars.

Motorcycle clubs, youth groups, schools and civic groups will also participate.