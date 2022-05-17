Guild hosts annual beer-tasting event

The Guild for Exceptional Children hosted its 10th annual beer-tasting fundraiser at the Marine Park Golf Course May 6.

More than 120 guests sampled international, domestic, craft and microbrew beers and also enjoyed a buffet and musical performances.

Joseph Riley, the guild’s CEO/executive director, said everyone had a great time despite the recent hardships around the world.

Caroline Mansuetto, the guild’s director of development, and CEO/Executive Director Joseph Riley. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I believe that the good far outweighs the bad,” Riley said. “It’s easy for me because I see it every day. I see it in the eyes of the people with developmental disabilities whom we serve. I see it in the love and tender care provided by our staff. I see it in the support and gratitude of family members. I see it in the people who support GEC by participating in our events. So if you want to know where there is good in the world, look no further … it’s right here.”