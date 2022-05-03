Industry City to host art, design festival

By Brooklyn Eagle Staff

More Than 130 Companies On Campus Focus on Design

Industry City in Sunset Park, home of the Brooklyn Design District, has announced the Industry City Design Festival (ICDF), a campus-wide celebration of art and design.

ICDF will take place May 12- 16, as a partner program of NY- CxDesign 2022. The week’s celebrations will be open to the public, inviting design enthusiasts and experts alike to participate in film screenings, artist studio tours, public art installations, and live panel discussions.

With more than 130 companies on campus focused on different aspects of design, Industry City welcomes visitors from all around the world to meet and experience our thriving creative community,” said Jim Somoza, managing director and partner at Industry City. “The campus is as much an incubator as it is a canvas for these creatives.”

The Brooklyn Design District is a collective of more than 130 architects, designers, and design retailers, including West Elm, Design Within Reach, Restoration Hardware, Porcelanosa, Micol Ceramics, the IC Store by WantedDesign, Christophe Pourny Studio, cityFoundry, and scores of others. The 16-building, six million- square-foot creative campus on the Brooklyn water- front boasts ground- floor shopping including out- lets, vintage and specialty, plus offices and studios for textiles, lighting, interior styling and furniture.

Opening on May 12, and continuing daily through May 16, ICDF programming highlights include:

IC Store by WantedDesign Day/Time: May 10-27, 12PM-5PM Building 2, Food Hall

As part of a special pop-up at the IC Store by WantedDesign, the store will feature the work of two Mexican artists, Daniel Barreto and Ale- jandra García Gutiérrez, whose two-dimensional work will be exhibited and available for sale.

The Talks @ ICDF

Day/Time: Daily May 12 –16,12PM–6PM Location: Campus-wide

Industry City hosts ex- perts from across the worlds of art, architecture, and design to offer their perspectives on a wide va- riety of discussion topics in IC’s newly unveiled event space, Five Two A. Talks will be hosted by Cooper Hewitt, NYC Jewelry Week, Central Saint Martins, Brooklyn Rail, Asian Creative Foundation, Equator Pro- ductions, and more.

Industry City

Open Studios

Day/Time: May 14 – 15, 12PM–5PM Location: Campus-wide

Back for the first time since 2019, Industry City Open Studios offers the unique opportunity to tour and meet more than 100 designers, artists, and makers in the comfort of their studios.