Man charged with girlfriend’s murder

A man was charged with second-degree murder after his girlfriend was found dead in her home on Avenue O and West Sixth Street May 5.

Cops found Damaris Maravilla, 18, dead in her bed with trauma to her body at 10:14 a.m.

Dylan Diaz, 26, was arrested at the scene.

CBS 2 News said Maravilla was Diaz’ girlfriend and became a mother six months ago.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Maravilla’s family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.