A man stole a van from the BP gas station on 18th Avenue and 60th Street at 11:40 p.m. on May 22.

Cops said the thief got into the van after the driver got out to pump gas. Three women passengers fled the vehicle when the thief climbed in.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.