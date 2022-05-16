Norwegian Constitution Day Parade returns after 3-year hiatus

For the first time since 2020, a great number of people gathered on Third Avenue to celebrate the annual Norwegian Constitution Day Parade, which commemorates the signing of the Norwegian constitution on May 17.

This year, the event took place on Sunday, May 15 and went along Third Avenue from 80th Street to Bay Ridge Avenue, then up to Fifth Avenue and over to the reviewing stand in Leif Ericson Park.

As usual, the parade included several floats, performers, and children and adults dressed up in costumes proudly waving Norwegian and American flags.

Children and adults dress up for the occasion to show Norwegian pride.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Parade Committee Chair Arlene Rutuelo was happy to see the parade finally return to Bay Ridge.

“After two long years without any events or parades, the Norwegian Day Parade returned and was very well attended and successful,” she said. “The weather cooperated and all the participants were eager to celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day again. The Bay Ridge community never fails to welcome us. Special thanks to the NYPD for coordinating our route and helping us keep this 68-year-old parade alive.”

The theme of this year’s parade was “Honor our Heroes.” Essential workers served as honorary parade chairs.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We thought it only fitting to celebrate those who have worked and continue to work tirelessly and unselfishly, on behalf of all of us, with little compensation and often with risk to their own health,” the committee said.

Attendees agreed with Rutuelo and were happy that the parade was finally back.

“What a great parade!!” wrote one attendee. “My first time coming and it was wonderful.”

“Congratulations on a wonderful Parade — keeping the traditions and celebration of our Heritage,” wrote another.



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta