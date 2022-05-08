On the Avenue: Fifth Ave. BID photo contest open to public

A photo may be worth a thousand words, but the photo that wins the National Photography Month Contest sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID will actually be worth a year’s worth of positive promotion!

The BID is inviting local shutterbugs to submit their most artistic photographs capturing Fifth Avenue between 65th and 85th streets for a chance to win a $25 gift card to a business located “on the avenue” as well as having the image displayed throughout the year on the BID’s website with credit to the photographer.

“We are happy to be holding our photography contest for the second year,” said BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno. “It was so popular last year, with many Bay Ridge locals submitting unique and beautiful photos of Fifth Avenue!”

Last year, the winning photograph was submitted by Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Upper School student Isabelle Zak, who captured the B63 bus traveling along Fifth Avenue and submitted her photo in timeless black and white.

That photo remains the first image visitors see at bayridgebid.com, which is the primary source for BID news and announcements. It is also the banner image for each of the BID’s growing social media channels.

The contest winners will be decided via online vote. All entries must be received by May 25.

“The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID wants you to show off your photography skills,” Zenteno said. “Photo editing is allowed. Make it your own!”

You can learn more at bayridgebid.com/photography.

* * *

The Summer Stroll on 3rd events typically draw tens of thousands to Third Avenue. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

It’s finally starting to feel like spring, but is it too early to start talking about summer? We didn’t think so!

Plans for the 2022 edition of Summer Stroll on 3rd are already well underway as organizers look to attract people from throughout Brooklyn for four evenings of live entertainment, outdoor dining and family-friendly activities “on the avenue.”

As we initially reported, this year’s dates and locations are as follows: July 8 (68th Street to 83rd Street); July 22 (83rd Street to Marine Avenue); Aug. 5 (68th Street to 83rd Street); and Aug. 19 (83rd Street to Marine Avenue). Operating under the aegis of New York City’s “Open Streets” initiative, the Friday night events typically attract tens of thousands of pedestrians who come to enjoy a stroll — literally — along the popular thoroughfare.

The Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association sponsors these great events each year with support from Councilmember Justin Brannan and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes. For more information on the strolls as they approach, be sure to follow the event on social media: @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

* * *

Sometimes taking something away is actually the best gift you can give someone. If you’re looking to take away the burden of cooking from mom on her special day, there are plenty of dine-in and takeout options available “on the avenue” for Mother’s Day.

Third Avenue in particular has long been affectionately regarded as Brooklyn’s “Restaurant Row,” with culinary delights available from every cultural background. Many are offering expertly crafted prix-fixe menus for Sunday, so you can plan the perfect meal for mom in advance.

There are too many to name in this space without playing favorites, but making the right choice is as simple as checking the social media feed of your favorite spot. Many of them already have their menus posted. No matter your plans, Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!