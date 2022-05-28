On the Avenue: Get ready for #FunonFifth!

What are you doing next weekend? The #FunOnFifth Festival makes its grand return to Bay Ridge June 5 following a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, and organizers are just as excited as the tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

“We’re really looking forward to a great day,” said Amanda Zenteno, executive director of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID. “It’s important for the community to enjoy the festival and continue to support our local business community.”

The all-day event will feature music, food, art and shopping “on the avenue” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between 69th and 85th streets. Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero said this year’s event promises to provide unique attractions that the community has not seen before.

“We’ve got some incredible bands scheduled to perform, including [Rolling Stones tribute band] Sha-Doobie and Re-Live The Beatles,” Cafiero said. “Plus, there are a lot of unique vendors, like the Pickle Guys and Twisted Potato. I think people are going to really love the food!”

Among the spots offering live music that afternoon are PC’s Bar & Grill (7200 block), Schnitzel Haus (7300 block), The Bean Post (7500 block), Mussels Brick Oven Pizza (8000 block), Empire Grill (8300 block) and The HideOut (8400 block). Several bands are also scheduled to perform on the festival’s Main Stage on the 7700 block of Fifth Avenue.

“This year the Fun on Fifth Festival is bringing the good times!” Zenteno said. “Take a walk down Fifth and you will find unique vendors, diverse food, local artists and plenty of entertainment for all ages, including Coney Island USA Stilt Walkers!”

In addition, there will be plenty of merchandise for sale, plus rides and games geared toward children, making #FunOnFifth a great event for the whole family. There will also be a focus on the arts at this year’s festival, with artists set up on the 7800 block to showcase their talents.

“The festival is a great way to try something new and enjoy Bay Ridge with the whole family,” Zenteno said.

Visit bayridgebid.com/festival and facebook.com/5thavenuebid for updates on all the festival features. There is still time for anyone interested in participating to register by contacting the BID office at 718-238-8181.

Fifth Avenue is expected to be flooded on June 5 with thousands of people looking to enjoy some unique and exciting #FunOnFifth.

* * *

It’s time to pay our respects “on the avenue” and beyond as Brooklyn’s 155th Memorial Day Parade steps off May 30 at 11 a.m. from Third Avenue and 78th Street.

Hundreds of marchers and spectators will create a patriotic scene along the parade route, which runs along Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, then up to Fourth Avenue and over to 101st Street for a memorial service in John Paul Jones Park. All veteran service organizations, schools and civic organizations are invited to march each year, according to officials, and veterans do not have to be a member of any particular organization to march.

This year’s grand marshal is Commissioner James Hendon of NYC Veterans Services. Honorary Marshals are first responders and essential workers.

Here’s hoping Bay Ridge creates a sea of red, white and blue “on the avenue” this Memorial Day to show our veterans they are appreciated.