On the Avenue: This Weekend — Viking Fest Set, Norwegian Day Parade steps off

The Vikings are coming!

Viking Fest is returning for its 21st year on Saturday, May 14 at Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road and 68th Street.

The all-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a number of activities for both children and adults.

“Even though getting the event back to where it was before the pandemic is a challenge, we have made a commitment to forge ahead,” said Victoria Hofmo, president of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, which is sponsoring the event.

Activities include a re-enactment by members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, a children’s table, a rune reader, an herbalist shop and a Viking scavenger hunt.

Norwegian Baked will be selling special Ukrainian cookies to raise funds for its people.

For a full schedule of festivities, check out the Scandinavian East Coast Museum on Facebook.

Re-enactments are a fun highlight at every Viking Fest in Owl’s Head Park! Eagle Urban Media/File photo

Once the Vikings have left the park, they will gather “on the avenue”

The Norwegian-American 17th of May Parade — a tradition since 1952 — is back and set to take place “on the avenue” May 15. Hundreds of marchers are expected to assemble and step off from 85th Street on Third Avenue and head toward the reviewing stand in Leif Ericson Park. Parade organizers advise that marchers will turn up Bay Ridge Avenue (69th Street), then up to Fifth Avenue on their way into the park,

The parade is known for its Viking ship floats, elaborate costumes and overflow crowds waving Norwegian flags along the route. The large number of visitors tends to bode well for nearby businesses.

“Spectators from all around the tri-state area and around the USA and Norway return to Bay Ridge to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day, said Parade Committee Chair Arlene Rutuelo. “We are glad to help our local businesses and restaurants to flourish.”

Can’t wait for parade day to celebrate? Head over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for a 17th of May celebration at Nansen Lodge, 3441 Victory Blvd., in Staten Island. The event takes place at the lodge’s outdoor pavilion tonight, May 13, from 7 to 11 p.m. It will feature a delicious smorgasbord as well as a dessert table, cash bar, raffles and more. The Swedish Meatballs will also be performing live. Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under will be admitted free of charge.

To reserve your seat, contact Ruth at longship50@aol.com.

* * *

Talk about dancing to your own beat! Silent disco at the 69th Street American Veterans Memorial Pier returns tonight, May 13, courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan.

The free family-friendly event will be held every Friday evening “on the avenue” from 7 to 10 p.m. through June 17, except June 10. The pier is located at Bay Ridge Avenue on Shore Road.

“We’ll supply the headphones. Just come ready to dance!” Brannan advised.

* * *

Meet the Mets! Meet the Mets! Step right up and greet the Mets!

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill will be making an appearance “on the avenue” on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs at E and J Boutique, 6906 Fort Hamilton Pkwy. This marks the first public signing event for the young ace, who has shined in the early part of the season and helped the Mets secure first place in their division after 30 games.

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will meet and greet fans at E and J Boutique on Saturday, May 14. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Though he struggled in his most recent start against the Washington Nationals, Megill has been a revelation in the starting rotation with perennial Cy Young Award candidate Jacob deGrom on the shelf. He was part of only the second no-hitter in Mets history when he combined with four relivers to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29.

Autographs are $40 apiece and can be paid for at the door. For more information, call 718-775-8471.