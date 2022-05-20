Police Beat: Con man steals laptop in Dyker Heights; Sleeping man robbed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

A con man scammed a 35-year-old man on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 65th Street at 3:15 p.m. on May 13. Reports said the scam artist pretended to give the victim an envelope full of money in exchange for a laptop, but the envelope was actually full of newspaper clippings.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole credit cards, keys and a driver’s license from an unlocked car on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 78th Street at midnight on May 15.

BAD APPLE

A crook used a Dyker Heights resident’s debit card information to make a $2,828 purchase from the online Apple Store on May 14.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

RUDE AWAKENING

Two men robbed an 18-year-old man who was sleeping in the stairwell of an apartment building on New Utrecht Avenue and 76th Street at 12:30 a.m. on May 10. The men told the victim they had a gun and took his phone and credit cards.

BOOK HIM

Cops arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man near Bath and 21st avenues at 5:45 p.m. on May 10. The suspect threatened to kill the victim if he didn’t give him his bookbag, cops said. A second suspect fled the scene.

UP IN SMOKE

A man robbed a smoke shop on New Utrecht and 18th avenues at 12:26 a.m. on May 9. Cops said he broke in through the rear window and stole $300 and smoke products.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Two men stole $1,380 worth of medication from Walgreens on 18th Avenue and 66th Street at 7:25 p.m. on May 13.