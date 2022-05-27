Police Beat: Crook gets $6K in street robbery; Masked thieves hit victim with gun

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SUCKER PUNCH

A thief punched a man, pushed him down and stole $6,000 on 13th and Bay Ridge avenues at 12:10 a.m. on May 22.

SHOPPING SPREE

A crook broke into a car on Fourth Avenue and 85th Street and stole a credit card May 22. He later charged $662 on the card at Foot Locker.

TOOL TIME

A burglar stole $1,000 worth of tools from an apartment on Fifth Avenue and Senator Street May 22.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BAD TIMING

Two masked men tried to steal a man’s watch at gunpoint on 14th Avenue and 65th Street at 5:30 a.m. on May 21. Cops said the men hit the victim with the gun and drove away without stealing anything.

DANGEROUS DUO

Two men with a gun stole $600 from Organic 1 Corp on 18th and Bay Ridge avenues at 9 p.m. on May 16.

NO SECURITY

A man stole $1,300, cigarettes and lottery tickets from a bodega on 18th and Coney Island avenues at 4:25 a.m. on May 19. Cops said he cut the security gate.