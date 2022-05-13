Police cruiser burns after collision

Cops arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly crashed into a police cruiser and caused it to burst into flames May 8.

Reports said Jianzhen Yang was driving her BMW east on Eighth Avenue and 65th Street at 10:45 p.m. when she failed to yield and crashed into the cruiser, which had its lights and sirens on. The cruiser then hit a pole and caught fire with two officers inside. Yang allegedly left her car and fled but later returned.



FDNY put out the fire in about 30 minutes and the cops were treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Yang was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to show license/ID, right-of-way violation for emergency motor vehicle and colliding with an emergency vehicle