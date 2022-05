A fire in a Bensonhurst restaurant spread to second-floor apartments and two adjoining buildings May 7.

FDNY said the fire started shortly after 10 p.m. in El Divino Rey at 6808 New Utrecht Ave.

Thirty-three units and 110 firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze, which was put out by 11:40 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.