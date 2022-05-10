Supportive/affordable apartment development completed in Boerum Hill

From Brooklyneagle.com

WILL HELP FORMERLY HOMELESS, VETERANS, THOSE IN RECOVERY

The completion of Nevins Street Apartments, a $72 mil- lion mixed-use housing development that creates accessible, supported and affordable homes in Boerum Hill, was celebrated on Monday by Commissioner Ruthanne Visnaukas of the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal, Mayor Eric Adams and others.

The development complex, at 50 Nevins St. between State and Schermerhorn streets, includes the entire renovation of a century-old building and the new construction of an adjacent 10-story building. It features 129 affordable apartments, including 78 supportive homes reserved for individuals who need tailored services to live in- dependently and 6,000 square feet of commercial space.

Nevins Street Apartments has a total of 129 apartments across two buildings that share a common core. The development includes the substantial rehabilitation of an existing building originally constructed in 1912 as a single-room-occupancy residential facility for single women by the YWCA.

During last 30 years, the Institute for Community Living has operated the building as an Office of Mental Health-licensed transitional housing facility. The redevelopment converted the existing single rooms into self-contained apartments.

The newly-constructed 10-story building stands on an adjacent parking lot. Amenities include common laundry facilities, 24/7 front desk security, a community room, a gym and yoga room, a computer lab and a classroom. The developer is the Institute for Community Living.

Of the 129 apartments, 78 are reserved for formerly homeless individuals, veterans, young adults, and individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. The remaining apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Residents will have access to the Institute for Community Living’s comprehensive onsite support services including counseling, parenting and life skills, family reunification and stabilization, health education, social and recreational services, and linkage to community services.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, who helped pre- side over the ceremony, said, “Taking a century- old building and creating 129 affordable and supportive homes for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers demonstrates the type of collaboration and vision needed to combat homelessness and strengthen communities.”