Three injured in 54th Street fire

Three people were hurt this morning during a three-alarm fire in a building on Seventh Avenue and 54th Street.

FDNY said the blaze began at around 7 a.m. in a supermarket on the first floor and spread to apartments on the second and third floors.

About 150 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire by 9:30 a.m.

A civilian was treated at the scene and two firefighters were taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

FDNY pulled several electric scooters from the fire.

“When these scooters are involved in a fire, the batteries can overheat and cause spontaneous combustion,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco. “The fire department procedure is to pull them out of the building and turn them over to our hazardous materials unit.”

Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

FDNY at the scene of the fire in Sunset Park. Photos by Cathy Williams