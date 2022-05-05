Xaverian clips Fontbonne, 2-1, in extra innings 

Olivia Scarpaci bats against Nicole Petrillo in the first inning. Photo by Jim Dolan

The Bonnies hosted the Xaverian Clippers in Dyker Park and were determined to 

bounce back after losing 8-0 the last time the teams met.

For seven innings it was a scoreless duel between Fontbonne’s Nicole Petrillo (15 strikeouts) and Xaverian’s Kelly Baker (16 strikeouts).

In the top of the eighth, Baker singled to score Alex Bruno for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half, Emma Capozucca scored the tying run on an overthrow to third base after Ashley Konner’s sacrifice bunt.

In the ninth, Allie Hinz made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch in full stride to rob Melanie Snyder of a home run and keep the game tied.

In the tenth, with Baker on second base, Ashley Dalo hit a sinking line drive that an outstretched Josie Lammatia knocked down at second. The ball rolled foul and was ruled out of play but the umpire made a much-disputed decision to give Baker two bases and Xaverian took a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom half, Baker finished off the Bonnies by striking out the last two batters.

