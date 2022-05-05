Xaverian clips Fontbonne, 2-1, in extra innings 

The Bonnies hosted the Xaverian Clippers in Dyker Park and were determined to

bounce back after losing 8-0 the last time the teams met.

For seven innings it was a scoreless duel between Fontbonne’s Nicole Petrillo (15 strikeouts) and Xaverian’s Kelly Baker (16 strikeouts).

In the top of the eighth, Baker singled to score Alex Bruno for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half, Emma Capozucca scored the tying run on an overthrow to third base after Ashley Konner’s sacrifice bunt.

In the ninth, Allie Hinz made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch in full stride to rob Melanie Snyder of a home run and keep the game tied.

In the tenth, with Baker on second base, Ashley Dalo hit a sinking line drive that an outstretched Josie Lammatia knocked down at second. The ball rolled foul and was ruled out of play but the umpire made a much-disputed decision to give Baker two bases and Xaverian took a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom half, Baker finished off the Bonnies by striking out the last two batters.