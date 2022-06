Two cops helped a 25-year-old woman to safety after she fell onto the tracks in the 95th Street R train station at 8:30 a.m. on June 20.

The officers saw the woman limping before she fell. One of them jumped on the tracks to grab her and the other helped to lift her to the platform.

The woman was treated for a head injury at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was in stable condition.

Cops said she suffered a medical episode and no criminality was involved.