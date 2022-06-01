Crook beats man on 13th Avenue, steals $6K

A thief attacked a man and stole $6,000 from him on Bay Ridge and 13th Avenues May 22.

The 44-year-old victim was sitting on a stoop at 12:50 a.m. when the crook pulled him to the ground, punched and kicked him and stole his wallet, cops said.

The suspect has a medium build and complexion, short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a white surgical mask, a black long-sleeved shirt and black jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.