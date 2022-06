Four firefighters suffered minor injuries Wednesday while battling a noontime blaze on 16th Avenue and 79th Street.

More than 100 fire and EMS personnel rushed to the scene of the three-alarm blaze, which started on the first floor of a two-story, mixed-use building.

The fire was under control by 1:40 p.m. and marshals are investigating its origin.

Firefighters battle the blaze on 16th Avenue and 79th Street. Photo via Citizen App