Gunman steals 100 phones

A gunman stole around 100 cell phones from T-Mobile on Avenue X and West First Street just before 8 p.m. on June 16.

Cops said he also forced a store worker and a 6-year-old boy into a closet.

The suspect is in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a dark complexion and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.