LGBTQ+ group to host neighborhood’s first Pride event this weekend

With Pride Month having just kicked off, Bay Ridge will play host to the neighborhood’s first pride event celebrated Sunday, June 5.

Organized by local group GayRidge, from noon to 5 p.m. at Owl’s Head Park at Shore Road and 68th Street. It is slated to include live music, drag story-time, a queer pet march, art show, games, crafts and more. All ages are welcome and the event is free.

GayRidge was formed in 2019. It is a LGBTQIA+ community group in South Brooklyn whose mission is to help gay people and allies connect and support one another.

Tree of Life with Pride Flag at Owl’s Head Park. Photo by McKenzie Keating

Although it is not yet a nonprofit, the group will accept support for the volunteer and talent fund on the day of the event via cash and Venmo.

All funds received will be given to talent and volunteers.

“Our member-volunteers are so creative and dedicated,” said co-administrator for the group Laura Albert. “We’re really proud of the Pride day we’ve created and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to ‘Gay Ridge’ on the first Sunday in June.”

Co-admin Mother McKenzie added that the GayRidge Facebook group has more than doubled in the last year.

“Given this momentum, we decided as a group that the best way we could connect and support our South Brooklyn LGBTQIA+ community this year was to launch a website (gayridge.org) and host Bay Ridge’s first-ever Pride Day,” she said.

The group has organized several events in Bay Ridge over the past two years.

In October 2021, it held its first Pumpkin Fest where attendees were able to carve their pumpkins. It also hosted a Winter Music Celebration and attended the Third Avenue Summer Stroll.

Bay Ridge Rocks! Will be in attendance where participants can design a Pride rock such as this one. Photo by Eletra Johansen/GayRidge Facebook

Councilmember Justin Brannan has been supportive of the group, attending events and promoting the event.

“The GayRidge crew has always made my heart sing,” he said. “Especially for LGBTQIA+ youth, finding a community of affirming and supportive friends & allies in your neighborhood can make such a difference as they find their way. Now they are officially on the map!”

The opening ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office of Constituency Affairs and activist as well as organizer, and co-founder of Dyke Beer, Sarah Hallonquist.

For the Queer Pet March, attendees can dress up their pets and show off their Pride at 1 p.m. The first 20 pets to sign-in will receive a rainbow bandana.

Performances will be made by locals Canvas Collective, Drag Storytime with Xaddy Addy and Witti Repartee, Hurricane Holly and Rawya El Chab.

An art show will feature work by Gill A. Ma’moon and Robert Michael.

Popular neighborhood group Bay Ridge Rocks! Will also be in attendance for painting rocks to show pride. Face painting will also take place.



For more information visit gayridge.org.