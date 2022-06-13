Locals take to streets for NYC Greek parade

Bay Ridge was “in the house” at last Sunday’s Greek Independence Day Parade commemorating the 201st anniversary of Greece’s freedom from the Ottoman Empire in 1821. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the parade’s postponement for the past two years, but the festive celebration returned bigger than ever as participating units proceeded along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue from 64th to 79th Street.

U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis and Carolyn Maloney, Archbishop Elpidophoros and Greek Olympic gold medalist Fran Chalkia were the grand marshals.

Local participants included the Greek School of Plato, Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, A. Fantis Parochial School and the Hellenic Greek Charter School. We spotted banking executive Anthony Grigos of the Island Federal Credit Union (formerly the Bay Ridge Credit Union) with the group of parishioners from Kimisis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church; State Sen. Andrew Gounardes; and civic leader Sandy Vallas driving his Cadillac limousine with a group of key Holy Cross parishioners.

The Greek Air Force Band. Sandy Vallas and Holy Cross Church officials. The 2022 Miss Greek Independence Day Queen. Students from the Bay Ridge-based Greek School of Plato march in the parade. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General The Greek American Folklore Society. Evzones of Greece’s Presidential Guard. Mayor Eric Adams waves a Greek flag.

***

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger will be the guest speaker at the June 26 meeting of the Society of Old Brooklynites at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St.

Schweiger, who owns a large collection of Brooklyn Dodgers memorabilia, is the perfect authority to talk about the great Dodgers baseball club of yesteryear and its outstanding Hall of Fame players like Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Sandy Koufax and now Gil Hodges. His presentation will include projected photos of the Dodgers and historic blueprints of Ebbets Field.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and is open to Society members and the general public. For more details, call 718-833-4928.