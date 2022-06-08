New Utrecht H.S. gets shooting threat on social media

Cops are investigating a social media user who threatened to shoot people at New Utrecht H.S.

The unknown person made the threat during an online chat at 12:45 a.m. on June 7, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

Principal Svetlana Litvin wrote a letter to parents and guardians about the situation.

“We learned that a threat was made and distributed on social media against our school,” Litvin wrote. “The NYPD was immediately contacted and the matter is being actively investigated. We assure you that every precaution is being taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Litvin said guidance counselors and support staff are available to help students.