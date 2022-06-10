On the Avenue: Huge crowds enjoy some #FunOnFifth

Oh, what fun!

Thousands of festival goers enjoyed rides, games, food and refreshments on Sunday, June 5 along Fifth Avenue as part of the Annual #FunOnFifth Festival, which made its return following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tremendous crowds crammed into the street “on the avenue” for as far as the eye could see. People were able to find entertainment and unique attractions at every turn, part of what made this year’s festival the best one yet, according to organizers.

“There were at least seven different stages offering live music all day long, and we had so many new artists and craftspeople set up to showcase their work — it gave people a reason to keep moving and experience the whole avenue,” Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero told us. “Plus, there was so much to eat and drink! Unique vendors like the Pickle Guys, Twisted Potato and Sam’s Fried Ice Cream really added a new feeling to this year’s event.”

Re-Live The Beatles performed for huge crowds from the festival’s main stage. Eagle Urban Media photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Among the many bands performing on the festival’s main stage were Re-Live The Beatles and Sha-Doobie. Councilmember Justin Brannan — a major sponsor of the event — was spotted enjoying the festivities, as were U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and former state Sen. Marty Golden.

Councilmember Justin Brannan (left) bumped into lawyer Arthur Aidala at the festival. Eagle Urban Media photo by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and former state Sen. Marty Golden greeted festival goers. Eagle Urban Media photo

Dozens of children’s rides kept the youngest festival goers entertained at various spots along the avenue, then many families enjoyed outdoor dining at some of Fifth Avenue’s most popular eateries.

“The weather was fantastic,” Cafiero said. “It really made a great day even better!”