Police Beat: Cops nab Bay Parkway slash suspect; N train sleeper wakes up to gunman

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SLASHED BY STRANGER

Cops arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man several times with a knife on Bay Parkway and 62nd Street at around 11:45 p.m. on June 4. Cops said the men were strangers and the attack was unprovoked. The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

RUDE AWAKENING

A 31-year-old man woke up to find a man pointing a gun at him on the N train near Kings Highway and West Seventh Street at 3 a.m. on June 4. The thief stole two gold chains, a wallet and an iPhone.

FAST ON THEIR FEET

Two men and a woman robbed FootAction on 21st Avenue and 86th Street at 6 p.m. on June 2. The trio tossed $295 worth of merchandise into a bin and threw a plastic container at a store employee, cops said.

OFF THE RACK

A crook stole $1,449 worth of clothing from Marshalls on Bay 19th and 86th Streets at around 9 p.m. on May 30.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

PAIN IN THE NECK

A woman stole a 66-year-old man’s chain on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 68th Street at 5 p.m. on June 5. Cops said she called the man over to her black SUV, told him her father died and hugged him. During the hug, she stole his chain and replaced it with a different one.

CAN’T MAKE IT UP

Cops arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,438 worth of cosmetics from Walgreens on 13th Avenue and 70th Street at 10:15 p.m. on June 5.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

A crook stole a double-parked car on 13th Avenue and 77th Street at 7 p.m. on June 5. The owner, an 86-year-old man, was in a store at the time.