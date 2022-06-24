Police Beat: Worker stabbed at Dunkin’ drive-thru; Masked men steal woman’s purse 

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DUNKIN’ PUNK

A man stabbed a 22-year-old male worker at the drive-thru window of Dunkin’ Donuts on Avenue U and West 13th Street at 12:45 a.m. on June 13.

A TRIP TO JAIL

Cops arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man on 14th Avenue and 65th Street at 10:15 p.m. on June 15. Cops said the boy simulated a gun and stole the victim’s electric scooter and $400.

NEGATIVE ENERGY

A man stole energy drinks from Walgreens on 86th and Bay 40th streets at 5:11 p.m. on June 16. He also threw a pack of the drinks at a worker’s chest.

99 PROBLEMS

A man robbed NY Big City 99 Cent Store on Bay Parkway and 66th Street at 4:10 a.m. on June 17. Cops said he broke open the front gate and stole $1,000 and lottery tickets.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SKI BUMS

Two crooks in ski masks stole a 45-year-old woman’s purse on Seventh Avenue and 83rd Street at around 10:45 p.m. on June 18.

LATE-NIGHT LARCENY

Crooks broke into a commercial van on 12th and Bay Ridge avenues and stole $5,400 worth of property at around 1 a.m. on June 19.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a car on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 93rd Street at 3:20 p.m. on June 19.

NO DELIVERY

A crook stole a credit card from a man’s mailbox on Dahlgren Place and 92nd Street and charged $1,788 on it June 17.