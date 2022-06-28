St. Anselm Church celebrates a century

St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church celebrated its 100th anniversary during a Mass June 5.

The event included music by the adult choir, an organist, brass and timpani, all under the direction of Therese Panicali. A party followed in Meletia Hall.

The parish also celebrated the retirement of Msgr. James Maloney, who performed the Mass.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan sent proclamations.

Deacon Thomas Davis, Father Adam Kasela, Msgr. Michael Phillips, Msgr. John Maloney, Father Anthony Alimnonu and Father Simon Galazyn.

St. Anselm held its first Mass on June 4, 1922 in the home of Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Fitzgerald of 8105 Colonial Road. The table that served as the church’s first altar was on display for the big anniversary.

Dan Texeira of the parish council has been a church member for more than 50 years.

“St. Anselm’s is a place of refuge and a place to meet people,” he said. “I’ve had friends from 55 years ago that went to St. Anselm with me. They’re still friends with me today.”