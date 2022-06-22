Tannousis backs recall elections for DAs

Assemblymember Michael Tannousis and state Republican leaders introduced a bill last week that would let voters recall district attorneys who refuse to enforce the law.

Tannousis, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Deputy Senate Republican Leader Andrew Lanza and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay announced the proposed legislation on June 8, the same day 60 percent of San Francisco voters removed District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office. Voters cited attacks on Asian-Americans and a wave of shoplifting as reasons for Boudin’s removal.

“The duty of a district attorney demands the faithful execution of criminal prosecution in order to keep the public safe and seek justice for victims,” said Tannousis, a former Bronx assistant DA. “When a DA refuses to carry out their duties to the detriment of the public, then that individual must be removed and replaced with someone willing to do the job.”

Tannousis said New York’s crime rate makes the legislation necessary.

“The horrific rise in crime we have seen in New York City and throughout the state directly correlates to weak laws and even weaker enforcement and prosecution,” he said. “The ability to recall prosecutors who refuse to prosecute criminals offers New Yorkers a solution to these obvious failures we’ve seen in the system.”